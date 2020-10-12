Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock picks — cash and global markets
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose cash as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose to back global markets recovery.
Smith said: “I’m happy to be sitting on a bit of cash. I think volatility is going to continue to be high over the next few weeks given the backdrop of US elections, stimulus talks as well as potential shutdowns across Europe with a second wave of Covid.”
Shapiro said: “I’m still going the blue way (backing global market recovery). I still think that we get we’ve got some more upside there and I think should the election go our way, you’re going to make money.”
