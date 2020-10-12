Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — cash and global markets

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

12 October 2020 - 08:39 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DENIS PUTILOV
Picture: 123RF/DENIS PUTILOV

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose cash as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose to back global markets recovery.

Smith said: “I’m happy to be sitting on a bit of cash. I think volatility is going to continue to be high over the next few weeks given the backdrop of US elections, stimulus talks as well as potential shutdowns across Europe with a second wave of Covid.”

Shapiro said: “I’m still going the blue way (backing global market recovery). I still think that we get we’ve got some more upside there and I think should the election go our way, you’re going to make money.”

