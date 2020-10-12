Markets

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Impact investing more critical than ever after Covid-19

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the value of impact investing

12 October 2020 - 15:14 Business Day TV
There's safety in variety. Picture: 123RF/HAYATIKAYHAN
There's safety in variety. Picture: 123RF/HAYATIKAYHAN

Due to the effect of Covid-19 on the SA economy and particularly the poor, the value of impact investing has been amplified and investors realise the integral role it plays as part of their investment portfolio. That is according to Impact Investing SA (IISA), which has compiled a report not only highlighting the importance of impact investing in SA, but also provides valuable insights into the measurement and management practices of impact investment in the country.

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Susan De Witt, co-Lead of the secretariat for Impact Investing SA at the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation & Entrepreneurship inside UCT’s graduate school of business; Dugan Fraser, director of the Centre for Learning on Evaluation and Results inside the faculty of commerce, law and management at Wits University; and Elias Masilela, chair of Impact Investing SA, national planning commissioner and former CEO of the PIC.

Africa should pave the way for investment amid risk-averse environment

Deglobalisation is set further to marginalise continent, with funds tracking major trading nations’ currencies
Opinion
23 hours ago

Desperate local investors look offshore

Poor returns, gloomy economic outlook hit investment in SA Inc
Business
1 day ago

GOMOLEMO SEETE: Taking stock of ESG in a time of fear and viral panic

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted multiple industries and changed ESG investing
Opinion
3 days ago

Likely inflationary burst to save debtors a red light for investors amid overvaluing

Environment of extreme bullishness combined with a low short-term rate is an explosive combination
Opinion
5 days ago

GRAY MAGUIRE: Huge lack of understanding among SA companies of economic role of biodiversity

Report finds 55% of global GDP depends on ecology and ranks SA as the world’s sixth most vulnerable country
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Spotting opportunities on the JSE
Markets
2.
JSE could follow firmer Chinese markets as ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens as markets await factory data
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Positive end to the week for JSE and ...
Markets
5.
Oil keeps sliding as US producers boost output ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.