WATCH: Impact investing more critical than ever after Covid-19

Due to the effect of Covid-19 on the SA economy and particularly the poor, the value of impact investing has been amplified and investors realise the integral role it plays as part of their investment portfolio. That is according to Impact Investing SA (IISA), which has compiled a report not only highlighting the importance of impact investing in SA, but also provides valuable insights into the measurement and management practices of impact investment in the country.

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Susan De Witt, co-Lead of the secretariat for Impact Investing SA at the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation & Entrepreneurship inside UCT’s graduate school of business; Dugan Fraser, director of the Centre for Learning on Evaluation and Results inside the faculty of commerce, law and management at Wits University; and Elias Masilela, chair of Impact Investing SA, national planning commissioner and former CEO of the PIC.