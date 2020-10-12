Rand weakens as markets await factory data
Globally, investors expect more stimulus in the US
12 October 2020 - 11:18
The rand was set for its first day of losses in four on Monday morning as investors await local manufacturing data while global focus remains on US stimulus.
At 10.29am, the rand had weakened 0.14% to R16.4808/$ and 0.15% to R21.4751/£ while it was flat at R19.4637/€. The euro had weakened 0.12% to $1.1812.
