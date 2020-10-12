Markets Rand weakens as markets await factory data Globally, investors expect more stimulus in the US BL PREMIUM

The rand was set for its first day of losses in four on Monday morning as investors await local manufacturing data while global focus remains on US stimulus.

At 10.29am, the rand had weakened 0.14% to R16.4808/$ and 0.15% to R21.4751/£ while it was flat at R19.4637/€. The euro had weakened 0.12% to $1.1812.