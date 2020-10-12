JSE lifts on hopes of further US stimulus
Investors have not lost faith that an effective Covid-19 vaccine could soon be on the market, one analyst says
12 October 2020 - 12:05
The JSE was firmer on Monday in line with its global market peers as hopes for a stimulus package in the US and positive news about the Covid-19 vaccine lifted sentiment.
“Investors have not lost faith that further stimulus measures will follow, and that an effective Covid-19 vaccine will soon be placed on the market, bringing the pandemic somewhat more under control,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.
