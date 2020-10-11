Market data — October 11 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Based on what’s making the rounds, the economic recovery plan is likely to disappoint
Jana represented many political activists and detainees during apartheid, including Nelson Mandela and freedom fighter Solomon Mahlangu
It aims to counter economic damage done by the lockdown and reset the economy for growth
Joint venture to launch first EGG store in Cape Town, which will be the most technologically advanced store in SA
Changes to the government’s loan guarantee scheme do not seem to have helped increase uptake, figures from the Banking Association suggest
Industry pumps cash and dividends despite a tough lockdown, raising the prospect of more mergers, says PwC
The US president is under pressure to resume his election campaign as polls show rival Joe Biden with a wide lead
A final decision on the SA squad taking part in the tournament is due on Monday
Donald Trump dominates headlines again, SA unions hold a nationwide strike over issues including corruption and job losses, and clashes erupt in Indonesia
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.