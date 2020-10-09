Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — cash
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
09 October 2020 - 07:39
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose cash as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m keeping with cash, I’ve been with cash for about a month now and will continue to do so until the [US] elections and the resolution to that so we know what the future administration is going to be. So cash it is.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.