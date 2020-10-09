Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

09 October 2020 - 07:39 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LEON SWART
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose cash as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m keeping with cash, I’ve been with cash for about a month now and will continue to do so until the [US] elections and the resolution to that so we know what the future administration is going to be. So cash it is.”

