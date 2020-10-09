Markets MARKET WRAP: Positive end to the week for JSE and rand on US stimulus hopes Markets also received a boost from positive news on the Covid-19 front BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Friday, with sentiment lifted by investor optimism that a US stimulus deal may still be reached before the elections there in November.

The White House has signalled that the administration is again leaning towards a large-scale stimulus bill after house speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on the idea of individual measures for parts of the economy hit by the Covid-19 crisis.