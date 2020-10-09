Markets JSE firms on continued US stimulus talks Prospects for reaching a deal have proved volatile since Donald Trump pulled his negotiators out of talks on a comprehensive package on Tuesday BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Friday, with sentiment lifted by investor optimism that the US stimulus deal may still be reached before the election.

The White House has signalled that the administration is again leaning toward a large-scale stimulus bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on the idea of individual measures for parts of the economy hit by the Covid-19 crisis.