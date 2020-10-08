Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Global market recovery and Prosus
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth talk to Business Day TV
08 October 2020 - 11:19
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose to back a global market recovery and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Prosus as his stock pick of the day.
Shapiro said: “I would back the blue wave, I think that we’re going to see strong markets after the election for whatever reason. It’s hard to call it but I think that there will be stimulus packages as well, so I’m backing global markets picking up.”
McCurrie said: “I’m going for Prosus, when you look at Prosus and you take out the value of Tencent, about 50% of the rest of the valuation of the shares are actually classified and classified listings are going up hand over first right now.”
