Rand firms on renewed US stimulus hopes
Donald Trump’s tweets hint at possible, smaller ad hoc stimulus deals, but the rand is likely to remain range-bound until after the US election
08 October 2020 - 11:17
The rand was on track for its second day of gains on Thursday morning, as renewed US stimulus hopes boosted risk appetite, prompting gains in risker currencies.
The rand reached an intra-day best of R16.5428/$, according to Infront data. At 10.15am, it had strengthened 0.15% to R16.5931/$ and 0.12% to R19.5213/€, while it had weakened 0.27% to R21.5137/£. The euro was little changed at $1.1765.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now