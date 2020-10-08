MARKET WRAP: Rand gains for a second day as investors await US stimulus news
The rand has gained almost 3% over the past 10 days, according to Infront data
08 October 2020 - 18:35
The rand was firmer for a second day on Thursday as global investors await more certainty regarding US fiscal stimulus.
At 6pm, the rand had strengthened 0.21% to R16.5882/$, 0.26% to R19.4801/€, while it was flat at R21.4380/£. The euro was 0.13% lower at $1.1747. The rand has gained almost 3% over the past 10 days, according to Infront data.
