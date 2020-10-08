Market data — October 8 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted multiple industries and changed ESG investing
Busisiwe Mkhwebane tells MPs her office is struggling to finance its investigations and needs more staff
Union federation that is in alliance with governing party shunned its NEC lekgotla
The latest funding round more than doubles the valuation of the grocery-delivery start-up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic
Government hopes to unlock about R1-trillion in investments from the private sector
Industry pumps cash and dividends despite a tough lockdown, raising the prospect of more mergers, says PwC
Protesters say the new law undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections
Teenager becomes the youngest player in nearly 20 years and first Polish woman to reach French Open finals
James Bond’s gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5 and the Jaguar E-Type are brought back to life (for a lucky few)
