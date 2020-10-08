Markets

Market data — October 8 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

08 October 2020 - 22:22
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE could feel pressure as Donald Trump ends ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors digest ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — Global market recovery and ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Thursday as ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Spotting opportunities on the JSE
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.