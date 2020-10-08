JSE is little changes as investors assess US stimulus
It is becoming more evident that fiscal stimulus remains the top priority for markets, one analyst says
08 October 2020 - 11:42
The JSE was muted on Thursday morning while global equities were mixed, as investors bet on the prospect of more fiscal stimulus in the US.
At 10.52am, the JSE all share was little changed at 54,707.39 points and the top 40 was down 0.17%. Banks lost 0.98% and financials 0.48%.
