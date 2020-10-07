News Leader
WATCH: This is how the US election might financial markets
RMB’s John Cairns talks to BDTV about how markets will react to the US elections
07 October 2020 - 11:20
The US election has come into sharp focus as voters will head to the polls in just under a month, but how might the outcome affect financial markets?
Business Day TV touched base with RMB's John Cairns to find out.
