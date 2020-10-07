Markets

WATCH: This is how the US election might financial markets

RMB’s John Cairns talks to BDTV about how markets will react to the US elections

07 October 2020 - 11:20 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The US election has come into sharp focus as voters will head to the polls in just under a month, but how might the outcome affect financial markets?

Business Day TV touched base with RMB's John Cairns to find out.

