Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — AVI
Kwame Antwi, from KOA Capital, talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
07 October 2020 - 11:29
Kwame Antwi, from KOA Capital, chose AVI as his stock pick of the day.
“I'm fairly conservative and one of the companies that I’ve spoken about before, that seems to be doing very well is AVI. It is a well-managed business, even during the difficult times — they’ve shown the ability to execute and to deliver sustainable growth.’
