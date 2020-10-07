Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — AVI

Kwame Antwi, from KOA Capital, talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

07 October 2020 - 11:29 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Kwame Antwi, from KOA Capital, chose AVI as his stock pick of the day.

“I'm fairly conservative and one of the companies that I’ve spoken about before, that seems to be doing very well is AVI. It is a well-managed business, even during the difficult times — they’ve shown the ability to execute and to deliver sustainable growth.’

