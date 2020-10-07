JSE firms as investors digest Donald Trump’s move to halt stimulus talks
But one analyst says hopes of a stimulus deal are not gone, as one of Trump's favourite tactics is to walk away from the negotiating table abruptly
07 October 2020 - 10:53
JSE was firmer on Wednesday, with its global markets mixed as investors digest US President Donald Trump's decision to halt the fiscal stimulus talks.
Trump ended talks with Democratic leaders on a new stimulus package, hours after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s strongest call yet for greater spending to avoid damaging the economic recovery.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now