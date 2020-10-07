Markets JSE firms as investors digest Donald Trump’s move to halt stimulus talks But one analyst says hopes of a stimulus deal are not gone, as one of Trump's favourite tactics is to walk away from the negotiating table abruptly BL PREMIUM

JSE was firmer on Wednesday, with its global markets mixed as investors digest US President Donald Trump's decision to halt the fiscal stimulus talks.

Trump ended talks with Democratic leaders on a new stimulus package, hours after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s strongest call yet for greater spending to avoid damaging the economic recovery.