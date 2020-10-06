News Leader
WATCH: Emerging markets recover from initial Covid-19 blow
Gemcorp Capital chief economist Simon Quijano-Evans talks to Business Day TV about the outlook for emerging markets in the fourth quarter
06 October 2020 - 11:18
Emerging markets were dealt a blow in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic fuelled an economic fallout.
Business Day TV spoke to Simon Quijano-Evans from Gemcorp Capital, for a recap of emerging markets’ performance over the past three quarters, as well as the outlook for those economies.
Or listen to the full audio:
