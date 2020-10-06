Rand slips as markets monitor rising Covid-19 cases and possible renewed lockdowns
Global markets will be watching US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech later on Tuesday
06 October 2020 - 10:25
The rand was weaker on Tuesday morning while global investors kept an eye on rising Covid-19 cases and the prospects of more stimulus in the US.
At 09.55am, the rand had weakened 0.47% to R16.6350/$, 0.42% to R19.5912/€ and 0.71% to R21.6029/£. The euro was flat at $1.1777.
