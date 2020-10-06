Markets Rand slips as markets monitor rising Covid-19 cases and possible renewed lockdowns Global markets will be watching US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech later on Tuesday BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Tuesday morning while global investors kept an eye on rising Covid-19 cases and the prospects of more stimulus in the US.

At 09.55am, the rand had weakened 0.47% to R16.6350/$, 0.42% to R19.5912/€ and 0.71% to R21.6029/£. The euro was flat at $1.1777.