Oil gains on supply disruptions in Gulf of Mexico and Norway

Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were both up 0.9%

06 October 2020 - 12:45 Ahmad Ghaddar
London — Oil prices gained on Tuesday amid supply disruptions in Norway, a new hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, and US President Donald Trump’ return to the White House after being treated for Covid-19 in hospital.

Brent crude futures were up 38c, or 0.9%, by 9.49am GMT at $41.67 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 34c higher, or 0.9%, at $39.56 a barrel.

An oil workers’ strike in Norway will cut the country’s total output capacity by just more than 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or about 8% of total production, according to the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association.

About 60% of the total cuts were in natural gas, with crude oil and natural gas liquids making up the rest, according to Reuters calculations.

“Besides Norway, there could also be production outages in the Gulf of Mexico this week, where another hurricane has developed,” Commerzbank said. Energy companies are evacuating offshore oil platforms as Hurricane Delta strengthens to category 2 and could become a major hurricane when it reaches the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday.

Chevron has begun evacuating all personnel from its platforms in the region and is shutting-in the facilities, the company said.

A rally in world stock markets after Trump’s return to the White House from hospital and expectations of a new US stimulus package being agreed also boosted oil.

Oil prices had fallen sharply when Trump went to hospital on Friday, as it created uncertainty for investors over what would happen in the US as the country gears up for a presidential election on November 3.

Hopes for a bipartisan, US economic relief package grew as House speaker Nancy Pelosi and treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on Monday and prepare to talk again on Tuesday, in a concerted effort to reach a compromise on legislation.

World markets near a two-week high as Trump leaves hospital

Renewed hopes of US stimulus also helped push shares higher ahead of the ECB and US Fed chiefs to speak later in the day
WATCH: Emerging markets recover from initial Covid-19 blow

Gemcorp Capital chief economist Simon Quijano-Evans talks to Business Day TV about the outlook for emerging markets in the fourth quarter
Asian markets climb to two-week high

MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares up 0.71% led by Hong Kong
Weaker dollar limits gold’s decline

Metal prices dip after Trump’s discharge from hospital
