MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on Trump’s recovery news
US president could be released from hospital as soon as Monday, pulmonary expert says
05 October 2020 - 18:29
The JSE closed firmer on Monday as investors’ fears over the health of US President Donald Trump eased, while optimism over a fresh US fiscal stimulus plan added to positive sentiment.
Trump could be released from the hospital as soon as Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University pulmonary expert Brian Garibaldi, who is on Trump’s medical team.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now