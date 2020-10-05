Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on Trump’s recovery news US president could be released from hospital as soon as Monday, pulmonary expert says BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Monday as investors’ fears over the health of US President Donald Trump eased, while optimism over a fresh US fiscal stimulus plan added to positive sentiment.

Trump could be released from the hospital as soon as Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University pulmonary expert Brian Garibaldi, who is on Trump’s medical team.