JSE lifts on possibility of Donald Trump’s release from hospital
Trump’s diagnosis on Friday put markets under pressure, adding more political uncertainty to the US economy
05 October 2020 - 10:59
The JSE was firmer on Monday, with investor sentiment lifted by news that US President Donald Trump may be released from the hospital, following his Covid-19 diagnosis on Friday.
President Trump could be released from the hospital as soon as Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University pulmonary expert Brian Garibaldi, who is on Trump's medical team.
