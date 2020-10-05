Markets JSE lifts on possibility of Donald Trump’s release from hospital Trump’s diagnosis on Friday put markets under pressure, adding more political uncertainty to the US economy BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday, with investor sentiment lifted by news that US President Donald Trump may be released from the hospital, following his Covid-19 diagnosis on Friday.

President Trump could be released from the hospital as soon as Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University pulmonary expert Brian Garibaldi, who is on Trump's medical team.