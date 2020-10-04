Rand looks all set for a rough ride this week
Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis and the US election campaign have investors bracing for tremendous volatility
04 October 2020 - 23:06
The rand is set for wilder swings after shrugging off intraday losses on Friday that at one point pushed it to its biggest drop in a week on news of President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis amid a turbulent US election campaign.
Trading on Friday showed increased demand for options that protect against rand weakness, as measured in risk reversals, for the next month.
