Rand looks all set for a rough ride this week Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis and the US election campaign have investors bracing for tremendous volatility

The rand is set for wilder swings after shrugging off intraday losses on Friday that at one point pushed it to its biggest drop in a week on news of President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis amid a turbulent US election campaign.

Trading on Friday showed increased demand for options that protect against rand weakness, as measured in risk reversals, for the next month.