Market data — October 4 2020

Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis and the US election campaign has investors bracing for tremendous volatility
Will a lack of an end product once again cause the government to score an own goal?
‘Programme of defiance’ is part of fight against the government’s non-implementation of wage increases
In parliament, the select committee on finance will discuss the Land Bank
Edtech spending has risen to more than $200bn annually and is predicted to grow 11% a year by 2025
Most individuals and businesses who requested help received it, says Bongiwe Kunene
The alternative small business lender, Lulalend, says payment timeframes of 30, 60 or 90 days can be crippling for small businesses
Leader in ethnic enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh says his forces destroyed military airbase
The two assistants of former coach Pitso Mosimane will have an equal say on technical matters
Restaurateur Desmond Mabuza adds his “signature” touch to the new Jozi hot spot, Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
