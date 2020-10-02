Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Amazon
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
02 October 2020 - 09:06
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Amazon as his stock pick of the day.
“We still like US tech and I think that you can still buy Amazon and Alibaba, so those are the two stocks that we’ll look at.”
