WATCH: Stock pick — Amazon

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

02 October 2020 - 09:06 Business Day TV
Amazon. Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Amazon as his stock pick of the day.

“We still like US tech and I think that you can still buy Amazon and Alibaba, so those are the two stocks that we’ll look at.”

