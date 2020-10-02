Rand slips on Trump’s positive Covid-19 test
02 October 2020 - 11:35
The rand was weaker on Friday, along with its emerging-market peers, after US President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, putting riskier assets under pressure.
The local currency was on track to break a four-day winning streak as emerging-market currencies retreated on the news.
