JSE lower after Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
A wave of risk-off sentiment swept through global financial markets on Friday morning, one analyst says
02 October 2020 - 12:05
The JSE was lower on Friday in line with European markets after US President Donald Trump announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, as focus remains on the US election.
FXTM market analyst Han Tan said that “a wave of risk-off sentiment swept through global financial markets” following news that Trump tested positive for the virus and would be in quarantine. This comes just a month before the US election, a risk event that is expected to drive market sentiment.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now