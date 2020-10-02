Markets JSE lower after Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 A wave of risk-off sentiment swept through global financial markets on Friday morning, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was lower on Friday in line with European markets after US President Donald Trump announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, as focus remains on the US election.

FXTM market analyst Han Tan said that “a wave of risk-off sentiment swept through global financial markets” following news that Trump tested positive for the virus and would be in quarantine. This comes just a month before the US election, a risk event that is expected to drive market sentiment.