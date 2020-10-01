WATCH: Stock picks — Tupperware and Docusign

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Tupperware as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Docusign.

McCurrie said: “I’m going for Tupperware, and no I’m not hosting a party, but Tupperware have gone up enormously already this year and with home cooking and staying at home and in lockdown with less eating out, people need more Tupperware and they’re buying it like crazy.”

Shapiro said: “I’ve been having to sign a lot of documents using Docusign, and I thought it was a great concept, this has got to be the future.”