Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Netcare
Independent market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
01 October 2020 - 12:02
Independent market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni chose Netcare preference shares as her stock pick of the day.
“Netcare pref shares is my pick and the market is attractive because you’re getting a good yield. There are no dividends going around, especially if you look at the banks — none of them are declaring.”
