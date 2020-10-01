Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Netcare

Independent market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

01 October 2020 - 12:02 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

Independent market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni chose Netcare preference shares as her stock pick of the day.

“Netcare pref shares is my pick and the market is attractive because you’re getting a good yield. There are no dividends going around, especially if you look at the banks — none of them are declaring.”

