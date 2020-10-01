Rand firms as US stimulus hopes fuel sentiment
The rand had firmed 0.35% to the dollar and 0.41% to the euro
01 October 2020 - 11:31
The rand was firmer on Thursday as investors cheered the prospects of further stimulus in the US.
At 10.39am, the rand had firmed 0.35% to R16.6431/$, 0.41% to R19.5128/€ and 1.07% to R21.3640/£. The euro was flat at $1.1726.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now