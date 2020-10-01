Markets Rand firms as US stimulus hopes fuel sentiment The rand had firmed 0.35% to the dollar and 0.41% to the euro BL PREMIUM

The rand was firmer on Thursday as investors cheered the prospects of further stimulus in the US.

At 10.39am, the rand had firmed 0.35% to R16.6431/$, 0.41% to R19.5128/€ and 1.07% to R21.3640/£. The euro was flat at $1.1726.