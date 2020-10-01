Market data — October 1 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Steps taken almost everywhere else to apply a temporary, postlockdown stimulus to more spending and growth are not envisaged in SA
The Financial Services Conduct Authority says its ‘legal if done through an authorised dealer’
Delay, obfuscate and rewrite history to buy time or even be exonerated
Indictment says founder Arthur Hayes incorporated BitMEX in the Seychelles because authorities could be bribed with ‘just a coconut’
Food, personal care and clothing sectors are taking longer to recover
The alternative small business lender, Lulalend, says payment timeframes of 30, 60 or 90 days can be crippling for small businesses
The decline in income highlights the impact of the expiration of the extra $600 in weekly jobless benefits
It was dull viewing for the few spectators allowed in to watch the 33-year-old glide effortlessly through
These off-the-grid villas blend beautifully into their Limpopo surrounds, offering ultimate tranquility and bliss
