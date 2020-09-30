Markets Rand remains muted as investors digest inflation data Globally, investors are considering the implications of Tuesday night’s US presidential debate BL PREMIUM

The rand was little changed on Wednesday morning as investors mulled the latest inflation data and Tuesday night’s US presidential debate.

At 10.22am, the rand was little changed at R16.9298/$ while it had firmed 0.13% to R19.8520/€ and 0.16% to R21.7141/£. The euro had weakened 0.11% to $1.1725. The local currency is down more than 3% over the past 10 days, according to data from Infront.