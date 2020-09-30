Rand remains muted as investors digest inflation data
Globally, investors are considering the implications of Tuesday night’s US presidential debate
30 September 2020 - 11:07
The rand was little changed on Wednesday morning as investors mulled the latest inflation data and Tuesday night’s US presidential debate.
At 10.22am, the rand was little changed at R16.9298/$ while it had firmed 0.13% to R19.8520/€ and 0.16% to R21.7141/£. The euro had weakened 0.11% to $1.1725. The local currency is down more than 3% over the past 10 days, according to data from Infront.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now