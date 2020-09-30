Markets JSE weakens as investors digest US presidential debate The all share had lost 0.18% and the top 40 0.16% in mid-morning trade BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday, along with its global counterparts as the outcome of the US presidential debate weighed on sentiment.

The first presidential debate of the election season slipped into disorder and bickering, with President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden repeatedly interrupting each other.