WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Growthpoint

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Growthpoint

29 September 2020 - 09:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Growthpoint.

Gilmour said: “I’m going to stick with my tried and tested one, Afrimat. They’re still pulling iron ore at cheap prices and flogging [it] off to the Chinese at much more elevated levels. If SA gets an infrastructure boom, Afrimat is well placed as well.”

Duys said: “I’m having a look at the SA property sector, Growthpoint looks like a compelling opportunity. Their associate investments in Australia, Eastern Europe and so on make up a big percentage of their market cap at Growthpoint and that means the SA part of the business looks attractive.”

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.