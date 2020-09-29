WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Growthpoint

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Growthpoint.

Gilmour said: “I’m going to stick with my tried and tested one, Afrimat. They’re still pulling iron ore at cheap prices and flogging [it] off to the Chinese at much more elevated levels. If SA gets an infrastructure boom, Afrimat is well placed as well.”

Duys said: “I’m having a look at the SA property sector, Growthpoint looks like a compelling opportunity. Their associate investments in Australia, Eastern Europe and so on make up a big percentage of their market cap at Growthpoint and that means the SA part of the business looks attractive.”