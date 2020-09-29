WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Markets

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about as his stock pick of the day

29 September 2020
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose cash as his stock pick of the day.

“I would be looking to hold my cash until the US election in November, it’s not that far away and the first debate will be tomorrow between Biden and Trump.”

