Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — cash
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about as his stock pick of the day
29 September 2020 - 09:48
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose cash as his stock pick of the day.
“I would be looking to hold my cash until the US election in November, it’s not that far away and the first debate will be tomorrow between Biden and Trump.”
Or listen to the full audio:
