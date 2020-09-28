Rand weakens as markets shift focus to US politics
Locally, investors await the latest producer inflation data due later in the day
28 September 2020 - 11:28
The rand was weaker on Monday morning as focus shifted to the US election, while locally investors await the latest producer inflation data later in the day.
At 10.47am, the rand had weakened 0.19% to R17.1513/$, 0.22% to R19.9658/€ and 1.04% to R22.0198/£. The euro had firmed 0.11% to $1,6410. The rand has fallen 4.2% over the past 10 days, according to data from Infront.
