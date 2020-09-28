MARKET WRAP: JSE lifts on positive economic data
The banks index made the biggest gains on the day, rising the most in three weeks
28 September 2020 - 18:28
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Monday as positive data lifted investor sentiment, while geopolitical concerns and rising Covid-19 cases remain a threat to the market.
Chinese economic data released at the weekend showed that the country’s industrial profits grew for the fourth consecutive month in August, indicating a continuing strong month-on-month recovery.
