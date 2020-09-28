Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE lifts on positive economic data The banks index made the biggest gains on the day, rising the most in three weeks BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Monday as positive data lifted investor sentiment, while geopolitical concerns and rising Covid-19 cases remain a threat to the market.

Chinese economic data released at the weekend showed that the country’s industrial profits grew for the fourth consecutive month in August, indicating a continuing strong month-on-month recovery.