Markets

Market data — September 23 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

24 September 2020 - 22:58
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand reaches three-week low, falling to worse ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest losing streak in ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors mull surging ...
Markets
4.
‘Dollar dominance’ extends gold price slump to ...
Markets
5.
Rand has biggest drop in three months as new ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.