Market data — September 23 2020

Watchdog oversaw a ballooning of the country’s debt and misuse of resources through state capture and waste
High-tech filters make flying safer than other modes of transport, says minister
ActionSA will at most contest 10 municipalities in 2021, with a focus on big metros
Scripps shares soar 43% on news Berkshire is investing $600m to help finance the deal
This is the second successful bond issuance by the bank, which aims to provide $10bn in assistance for the fight against the pandemic
Company management teams will need to convince investors, who have generally punished stocks for attempting equity raising
Protests spread across major cities and authorities arrest 127 in violent Louisville, Kentucky, unrest
Premier Soccer League announces that DStv has replaced Absa, which withdrew its sponsorship in June
Chepape Makgato’s exhibition Age of Wisdom is the perfect way to wrap up Women’s Month and Heritage Month
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
