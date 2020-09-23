Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Enbridge and Nepi Rockcastle
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments talk to Business Day TV
23 September 2020 - 09:55
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Enbridge as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments chose Nepi Rockcastle.
Combrink said: "Enbridge is the largest oil or energy infrastructure play in North America, they have an 8,5% forward dividend yield. They have the monopoly as no one else is building pipelines."
Duys said: "I'm going for Nepi Rockcastle, an Eastern European property group mainly in retail shopping centres. The share price has come under a lot of pressure recently and it could be because Lighthouse is selling down their stake in order to take up their rights in Hammerson."

