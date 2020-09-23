Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

23 September 2020 - 09:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is Naspers, the rand has strengthened quite a bit recently. Naspers still trades at its widest discounts around 56%, which leaves an investor that’s bearish on the rand and positive on global tech with a 56% to entry point.”

