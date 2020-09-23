Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
23 September 2020 - 09:53
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick is Naspers, the rand has strengthened quite a bit recently. Naspers still trades at its widest discounts around 56%, which leaves an investor that’s bearish on the rand and positive on global tech with a 56% to entry point.”
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.