News Leader
WATCH: How the fear of a second wave has rattled bonds
RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about how the market has reacted to a possible second wave of infections
23 September 2020 - 09:50
The SA bond market has been dealt a blow by both global and local factors, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue at 9.4%.
Business Day TV talked to Michelle Wohlberg from RMB for more insight.
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.