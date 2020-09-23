Markets

News Leader

WATCH: How the fear of a second wave has rattled bonds

RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about how the market has reacted to a possible second wave of infections

23 September 2020 - 09:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

The SA bond market has been dealt a blow by both global and local factors, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue at 9.4%.

Business Day TV talked to Michelle Wohlberg from RMB for more insight.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Market data — September 21 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest losing streak in nearly two years on Covid-19 fears

The rand, however, firmed for the first day in three after ending its worst day in more than three months earlier in the week
Markets
16 hours ago

After huge losses on Monday, Europe’s markets gain ground

Concerns surfaced in the currency market, with both the euro and pound down about 0.3% against the dollar
Markets
23 hours ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: Reserve Bank’s murky messages over rates move hurt confidence

The market expected a cut after messages by monetary policy committee members on various platforms
Opinion
19 hours ago

Vaccine outcome looms as the next big risk for markets

Vaccines in development could further shake markets if they do not work
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand has biggest drop in three months as new ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest losing streak in ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces muted Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
4.
Rand muted as investors digest Covid-19 numbers ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets amid second-wave ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.