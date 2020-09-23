Rand slips as markets eye geopolitical risks
Concern about tension between the US and China has dampened market sentiment
23 September 2020 - 10:36
The rand was weaker on Wednesday morning and on track for its fourth day of declines, as worries about economic recovery and simmering geopolitical tension weighed on markets.
At 9.48am, the rand had weakened 0.69% to R16.9056/$, 0.56% to R19.7655/€ and 0.52% to R21.4654/£. The euro had weakened 0.11% to $1.1691.
