Markets Rand slips as markets eye geopolitical risks Concern about tension between the US and China has dampened market sentiment BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Wednesday morning and on track for its fourth day of declines, as worries about economic recovery and simmering geopolitical tension weighed on markets.

At 9.48am, the rand had weakened 0.69% to R16.9056/$, 0.56% to R19.7655/€ and 0.52% to R21.4654/£. The euro had weakened 0.11% to $1.1691.