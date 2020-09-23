Markets

Oil slips after unexpected increase in US stocks

The industry data added to the worry about demand that led to a steep sell-off earlier in the week

23 September 2020 - 09:37 Aaron Sheldrick
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry group reported a surprise rise in US crude, adding to the worry about demand that led to a steep sell-off earlier in the week.

Brent crude was trading down 30c, or 0.7%, at $41.42 a barrel by 3.47am GMT, after gaining 28c on Tuesday, while US crude dropped 34c, or 0.9%, to $39.46.

Both contracts fell more than 4% on Monday, the most in two weeks.

Surging cases of coronavirus infections in countries including France and Spain, along with the likelihood of more restrictions in Britain have renewed worry about fuel demand, just as more supply may come onto the market from Libya.

In the US, where the death toll from Covid-19 has passed 200,000, the world’s highest, crude oil inventories rose by 691,000 barrels in the week to September 18, according to industry data, compared with analysts’ forecasts for a drop of 2.3-million barrels.

Petrol stocks fell by almost 7.7-million barrels, nearly eight times expectations, suggesting some demand for fuel in the world’s biggest oil consuming nation.

Official data from the Energy Information Administration is due out later on Wednesday.

“Official US crude inventory data assumes greater than usual importance,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda. “A surprise increase could well be enough to initiate another downward leg in crude prices.”

In Libya, the National Oil Company (NOC) expects oil output to rise to more than a quarter of a million barrels a day by next week, it said on Tuesday.

The NOC said it was restarting exports from the Zueitinia oil terminal after checking the security situation at the port and fields that pipe crude there.

An escalation in the country’s conflict led to a blockade of facilities, which is now easing, though analysts say they do not expect Libya to reach the 1.2-million barrels a day of production it was pumping previously.

In 2020 “world oil demand will be down by more than 10% on the year to around 90-million barrels a day due to the Covid-19 crisis”, Eurasia Group said in a note.

“This will mark the biggest demand shock in industry history,” it said.

Reuters

Asian shares battle to copy Wall Street’s recovery

The worry about the global economy keeps investors cautious, while ebbing inflation expectations help the dollar to a two-month high
Markets
3 hours ago

Dollar steals gold’s sparkle

Metal slips for third consecutive session on as the greenback climbs to an almost two-month high
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil prices rise as new lockdowns unlikely to dent limited demand

However, markets are nervous about fuel demand in countries such as Britain, where the government is to tell people to work from home again
Markets
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand has biggest drop in three months as new ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest losing streak in ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces muted Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
4.
Rand muted as investors digest Covid-19 numbers ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets amid second-wave ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces muted Asian markets on Wednesday

Markets

Market data — September 22 2020

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.