Markets JSE lifts as markets make sense of growing Covid-19 numbers Investors are concerned about the possibility of further lockdowns and the resurgence of the coronavirus, especially in Europe BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, along with its global counterparts as the recovery following Monday's sell-off gathers momentum.

There is no panic yet, but investors are concerned about the possibility of further lockdowns and the resurgence of the coronavirus, especially in Europe, said AxiCorp market analyst Milan Cutkovic.