JSE lifts as markets make sense of growing Covid-19 numbers
Investors are concerned about the possibility of further lockdowns and the resurgence of the coronavirus, especially in Europe
23 September 2020 - 11:10
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, along with its global counterparts as the recovery following Monday's sell-off gathers momentum.
There is no panic yet, but investors are concerned about the possibility of further lockdowns and the resurgence of the coronavirus, especially in Europe, said AxiCorp market analyst Milan Cutkovic.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now