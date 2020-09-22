Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Sanlam

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

22 September 2020 - 08:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Sanlam as her stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is a boring product by the name of Sanlam, which I’m sure everybody is familiar with. This stock has just gone on for decades just outperforming the all share, and increasing its dividend, which is now at 6%.”

Sanlam: keeping it simple

New CEO Paul Hanratty has lauded the company’s conservatism, which, so far, has mitigated Covid’s impact
Money & Investing
5 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Life insurance sector remains in good health

The industry has more than double the regulatory buffer required by the new solvency capital requirements
Opinion
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Northam Platinum

Nick Kunze form Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
4 days ago

Market data — September 16 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
5 days ago

Market data — September 15 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand has biggest drop in three months as new ...
Markets
2.
Rand slips as rising Covid-19 cases spark ...
Markets
3.
JSE weaker amid rising Covid-19 cases in Europe
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as virus fears rise again
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Next Era and MTN
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.