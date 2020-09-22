Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sanlam
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
22 September 2020 - 08:36
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Sanlam as her stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick is a boring product by the name of Sanlam, which I’m sure everybody is familiar with. This stock has just gone on for decades just outperforming the all share, and increasing its dividend, which is now at 6%.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.