Rand muted as investors digest Covid-19 numbers and possible lockdowns
The local currency is stabilising after its worst drop in three months on Monday
22 September 2020 - 11:35
The rand was little changed on Tuesday as investors digested rising Covid-19 infections in some countries and the prospects of new lockdowns.
The local currency was stabilising after its worst drop in three months on Monday as concern about the growing number of Covid-19 infections in Europe led to a sell-off across all markets, and a move back to the safe-haven dollar.
