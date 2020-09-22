MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest losing streak in nearly two years on Covid-19 fears
The rand, however, firmed for the first day in three after ending its worst day in more than three months earlier in the week
22 September 2020 - 18:43
The JSE fell for a sixth day on Tuesday, its longest losing streak since October 2018, as investors worry about a resurgence in Covid-19 and as the prospects of new lockdown measures in Europe spark concern about the global economic recovery.
The JSE all share fell 0.10% to 53,265.33 points while the top 40 was little changed. Platinum miners fell 3.54% and resources 1.85%. The all share is down 2.25% over the past 10 days.
