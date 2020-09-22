Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest losing streak in nearly two years on Covid-19 fears The rand, however, firmed for the first day in three after ending its worst day in more than three months earlier in the week BL PREMIUM

The JSE fell for a sixth day on Tuesday, its longest losing streak since October 2018, as investors worry about a resurgence in Covid-19 and as the prospects of new lockdown measures in Europe spark concern about the global economic recovery.

The JSE all share fell 0.10% to 53,265.33 points while the top 40 was little changed. Platinum miners fell 3.54% and resources 1.85%. The all share is down 2.25% over the past 10 days.