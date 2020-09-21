Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock picks — Next Era and MTN
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Martin Smith from Anchor spoke to Business Day TV
21 September 2020 - 08:38
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Next Era as his stock pick of the day and Martin Smith from Anchor chose MTN.
Shapiro said: “My offshore pick, because of the climate issues that we’re having at the moment, is a company called Next Era ... a clean air company.”
Smith said: “I think one that’s offering some value on the JSE is MTN. I think fundamentally the stock is looking incredibly cheap and should probably be around R70.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.