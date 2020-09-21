WATCH: Stock picks — Next Era and MTN

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Next Era as his stock pick of the day and Martin Smith from Anchor chose MTN.

Shapiro said: “My offshore pick, because of the climate issues that we’re having at the moment, is a company called Next Era ... a clean air company.”

Smith said: “I think one that’s offering some value on the JSE is MTN. I think fundamentally the stock is looking incredibly cheap and should probably be around R70.”