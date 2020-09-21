Markets JSE weaker amid rising Covid-19 cases in Europe Investors are worried about a potentially grim autumn and winter in Europe as another economic standstill will delay recovery BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Monday, in line with its global peers as the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Europe put pressure on sentiment.

There are warnings of a potentially grim autumn and winter amid rising Covid-19 cases around Europe, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying the latest data should serve as a “wake-up call for all of us”.