JSE weaker amid rising Covid-19 cases in Europe
Investors are worried about a potentially grim autumn and winter in Europe as another economic standstill will delay recovery
21 September 2020 - 11:41
The JSE was weaker on Monday, in line with its global peers as the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Europe put pressure on sentiment.
There are warnings of a potentially grim autumn and winter amid rising Covid-19 cases around Europe, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying the latest data should serve as a “wake-up call for all of us”.
