JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Friday

The JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Friday morning, with investors digesting mildly upbeat US jobs data, and recent central bank developments.

The Reserve Bank on Thursday kept rates on hold, while the Bank of England said it was considering lowering rates even further.

In the US, analysts said markets are now pricing in election risks as the country gears up for a national election in November, with the dollar and stocks there under some pressure.

The recent break of the rand past R16.25/$ opens the door to R16/$ in the short-term, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in note.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was up 0.57% and the Hang Seng 0.31%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had fallen 1.61%.

Gold was up 0.4% to $1,951.66/oz while platinum had risen 1.09% to $942.64/oz. Brent crude was 0.69% higher at $42.56/oz a barrel.

The rand was 0.11% weaker at R16.17/$, on track to break a streak of five-consecutive sessions of gains.

Publishing and printing group Caxton is expected to report a hefty fall in profits for its year to end-June later, having written down its business due to the disruptive effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za