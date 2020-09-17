WATCH: Stock picks — Nvidia and Bidvest

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Nvidia as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Bidvest.

Shapiro said: “What I do like very much is Nvidia.... I’m still a big [fan] of the semiconductor companies as well. I think Nvidia is the leading semiconductor company at the moment.”

McCurrie said: “I’m going for Bidvest, they’ve taken all the charges in the income statement at these current results.... They have an underlying earnings base of about R10 a share and there’s going to be big growth coming in the next couple of years because they’ve cleaned out the base they’ve got a strong balance sheet.”