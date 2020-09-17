Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Nvidia and Bidvest

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

17 September 2020
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Nvidia as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Bidvest.

Shapiro said: “What I do like very much is Nvidia.... I’m still a big [fan] of the semiconductor companies as well. I think Nvidia is the leading semiconductor company at the moment.”

McCurrie said: “I’m going for Bidvest, they’ve taken all the charges in the income statement at these current results.... They have an underlying earnings base of about R10 a share and there’s going to be big growth coming in the next couple of years because they’ve cleaned out the base they’ve got a strong balance sheet.”

Nvidia buys SoftBank’s chipmaker Arm in $40bn deal

The technology company plans to build an AI research facility at Arm’s UK location and pledges to keep it independent to retain customers
Companies
2 days ago

US stocks close higher on Nvidia deal and vaccine hopes

Oracle gains after the cloud services company said it would team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the US
Markets
2 days ago

Central bank meetings dampen global stock boost on coronavirus vaccine hopes

European markets opened broadly higher and US futures rally more than 1%
Markets
3 days ago

WATCH: How Covid-19 took its toll on Bidvest

Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance and possible job losses
Companies
2 days ago

Bidvest to sell car rental business and remains cautious about acquisitions

The group says though it has been approached, it likely will not make acquisitions in the coming months
Companies
3 days ago

JSE may follow firmer Asian markets on Monday

Focus is on a potential move for SA to level 1 lockdown, while a number of central banks will make policy announcements this week
Markets
3 days ago

